How to Fix ‘Error 404 Page Not Found’ Error?

The ‘Error 404 Page Not Found‘ error, which can appear when you want to open a website or any page of that website, is quite annoying for all users. Let’s take a closer look at what ‘Error 404 Page Not Found’ means and see what causes it and how to solve it.

Even in everyday language, we can encounter many times during the day with the ‘Error 404 Page Not Found’ error, which we now use as an idiom for unrequited matters. When we want to open a website or any page of a website, but that page does not open, we see the error message ‘Error 404 Page Not Found’. This warning is often easy to resolve, but can sometimes be truly impossible.

The ‘Error 404 Page Not Found’ error is generally user-related, but in some cases, it may also be an error from the server of the website in question. User-related error causes can be easily resolved, but if the problem is related to the website and its servers, things will become unresolved at some point. Let’s take a closer look at what ‘Error 404 Page Not Found’ means and see what causes it and how to solve it.

What does ‘Error 404 Page Not Found’ mean?

The ‘Error 404 Page Not Found’ error, which means the 404 numbered page not found error of the HTTP internet protocol, is a warning message that informs the user of the error when a website or any page of a website is not opened. Instead of ‘Error 404 Page Not Found’, it is possible to encounter the following error warnings or similar ones in Turkish;

404 Error

404 Not Found

Error 404

The requested URL was not found on this server

HTTP 404

Error 404 Not Found

404 File or Directory Not Found

HTTP 404 Not Found

404 Page Not Found

Error 404. The page you’re looking for can’t be found

What causes the ‘Error 404 Page Not Found’ error?

The website in question may have been deleted.

The website page in question may have been deleted.

The page link may have moved.

The URL may be misspelled.

The URL in question may no longer be active.

A malfunction may have occurred in the website servers.

There may be a problem with the user’s internet connection.

These are the general reasons why you may encounter the ‘Error 404 Page Not Found’ error warning. You will encounter different warnings on legally blocked sites. In some cases, websites may add routing links for the action to be taken by enlightening the users with an explanation text describing the subject.

How to solve Error 404 Page Not Found?

Method #1: Refresh the page.

Method #2: Check for URL errors.

Method #3: Try to open the previous directory.

Method #4: Try to reach the page through the search engine.

Method #5: Clear your internet browser’s cache.

Method #6: Contact the website with the error ‘Error 404 Page Not Found’.