How to fix daylight saving time on mobile

This Sunday (1st) would mark the beginning of daylight saving time 2020, however the change was canceled by the government. However, some cell phones and other electronic devices were automatically updated even after the cancellation.

If your Android device’s clock has also broken and moved forward an hour, here’s how to manually set the correct time:

Go to the Settings> System> “Date and Time” menu or something similar (on some devices it may not be necessary to go through the “System” menu).

Disable the “Automatic date and time” and “Automatic time zone” options.



