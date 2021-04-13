Windows 10: how to fix corrupted system files

Windows 10 users face annoying errors due to corrupted system files. So how to detect and fix Windows 10 corrupted system files? We have prepared a comprehensive answer to this question asked by many users.

How to fix Windows 10 corrupted system files?

After pressing the Windows icon, select Restart in the power options. While the reboot process is taking place, press the Shift key to enter the advanced menu. Then click on the Troubleshoot tab on the screen that appears.

Click on the Advanced Options tab in the troubleshooting menu. You can then go back to the previous version or use the System Restore buttons to restore your computer.

If your actions did not produce any results, try resetting your computer in the next step. You can have your Windows reinstalled by clicking the Reset this PC tab in the troubleshooting menu. Before performing this process, you must back up the data on your computer.

When you encounter a similar problem, you can reach other system restore options by typing Settings in the Windows search bar to reach a faster solution. Windows 10 corrupted system files will be restored after your actions.

Click the Update and Security tab on the screen that appears. Then, after clicking the Recovery button in the left menu, press the Start button in the Reset this PC section.

Click on Keep my files or Remove everything as appropriate to complete your process. It will take a few minutes for your transaction to be processed. We recommend that you take a backup before starting the process.

How to detect Windows 10 corrupted system files?

The System File Checker tool (SFC.exe) is available for the detection of corrupt files in the Windows operating system. It is also possible to repair system files using the Deployment Image Servicing and Management (DISM) tool in the Windows 10 operating system.

First, run the command prompt software as Administrator via the command windows search bar. Then copy the DISM.exe / Online / Cleanup-image / Restorehealth command to the black screen that appears.

The DISM command uses the Windows Update system. If you encounter any errors on the command run screen, repeat your process with the command DISM.exe / Online / Cleanup-Image / RestoreHealth / Source: C: \ RepairSource \ Windows / LimitAccess. When your process is over, complete the repair by running the sfc / scannow command. Do not close this Command Prompt window until the verification is 100 percent.

You can ask for support from our other readers by writing the problems you encounter in the comments.