How to Fix a Manga AI Filter That Doesn’t Work in TikTok

The TikTok Manga AI filter has taken the platform by storm and continues to create viral videos filled with fantastic anime-style drawings, but some discover that the filter has stopped working and the app reports that TikTok cannot download the sticker. . Here are some ways to solve this annoying problem.

When it comes to TikTok, users can expect viral trends to appear and disappear within a few weeks or months, however, the AI manga filter has been around for some time and its popularity is only growing. Unfortunately, many users cannot install an anime AI filter on their devices.

So, we’ve put together a few ways to solve this unpleasant problem so that you can get back to studying anime scenes and creating the next big hit on an ever-changing platform.

However, it is worth noting that TikTok usually changes its filters regularly, making sure that each choice is relevant. If none of these fixes work, TikTok probably removed the filter for a while. With any luck, he’ll be back soon. If not, then many fans use the Lensa filter.

How to fix a problem with TikTok that can’t load a sticker for an AI manga filter

Update the Ticktok

The TikTok update is one of the first fixes you should try. Perhaps the filter is not available to you because your application is outdated.

Go to your app store, find TikTok and check if it needs an update. If so, this may solve your problem.

Clear Cache

If the TikTok update doesn’t fix the AI manga filter, you can try clearing the app cache. This can remove everything that went wrong inside the app and will give TikTok a small restart to load the filter correctly.

To do this, you need to do the following:

Launch TikTok.

Go to your profile.

Click on the three lines in the upper right corner, then “Settings and Privacy”.

Scroll down to “Cache and Cellular Data”, then click “Clear Cache”.

Log out and log in again

If all else fails, your profile may be the reason why the AI manga filter is not working or is not displayed. It’s worth trying to log out of your account and return to it shortly after.

Alternatively, try simply restarting your device to restart the app completely.

Use a VPN

As a rule, TikTok regularly releases various filters, sprinkling them through the application so that users can try different features. However, some of them are often region-specific, which may be a problem with your manga AI filter.

VPN is a great way to experience the app in another country without leaving your own home. If nothing helps, try using a VPN and log in to different countries until you find the AI manga filter.

