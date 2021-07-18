How to find the Loch Ness monster that ‘lives’ on Google Maps

Google Maps: Google has us used to introducing some Easter eggs in some of its services or applications from time to time. Well, one of those that we can find now has to do with the famous Loch Ness monster and we can find it on Google Maps.

Nessie

Although the oldest reference to a mysterious creature present in the river and Loch Ness is a text from the 7th century, the first modern description is from the year 1868. It is an article published in the Inverness Courir, where reference is made to the rumors about the existence of a huge fish or other creature that lives in the depth of the waters.

Since then, there have been many publications and stories that claim to have seen a huge animal prowling and submerging in the waters of Loch Ness, located in Scotland. Correspondents from all over the world have come to the famous lake during all this time and there are many testimonies that claim to have seen the famous monster.

The Loch Ness monster within Google Maps

Either way, this strange creature, real or not, has had a huge impact on the local economy. And it is that the Loch Ness monster has become a landmark of the culture of the United Kingdom and Scotland. So much so, that Google itself has decided to include a funny cartoon of the Nessie in Google Maps.

In order to see her and activate Nessie do this:

1- Open Google Maps from a browser on the desktop

2- Look for Loch Ness

3- Next you will see how the cartoon of the Loch Ness monster appears in the lower right part of the screen, replacing the well-known icon of a little man that we can place anywhere on the map to activate Street View mode.

It is possible to click on the cartoon and drag it to any point on the map that we want to explore. As soon as we do this, the Street View mode will be activated and we will see how the Loch Ness monster is displayed in the window at the bottom left to indicate the exact point on the map that is being shown.