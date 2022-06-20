How to Find the Avengers “Thanos Snap” Google Easter Egg Search

Over the years, Google has released several Easter eggs and hidden treats, including an Avengers-themed Thanos Easter egg hidden in Google search. Easter eggs are nothing new in movies, and one of them in “Avengers: Finale” pays homage to another version of Captain America, Roscoe Simons. Although Google has stopped offering the Thanos Snap Easter egg, that doesn’t mean it can’t still be found online.

Google often likes to include Easter eggs in its Android mobile system, as well as in various products and services such as Google Search. In fact, whenever a major movie comes out or an anniversary arrives, Google usually joins the celebration with a themed Easter egg. That was when “The Wizard of Oz” celebrated its 80th anniversary in 2019, as well as what happened shortly before the last part of “The Avengers” was due to be released in theaters.

“Avengers: Finale” was officially released on April 26, 2019, and shortly before that date, Google added an Easter egg on the theme “Avengers: Infinity War” to the search. The hidden treat added a touch of Avengers magic to the experience, and is very similar to Thanos. The user simply searched Google for certain keywords, such as “Thanos”, “Thanos Glove” or “Infinity Glove”, and then clicked on the Infinity Glove image to activate the hidden pleasure. Google often leaves Easter eggs in the search for a long period of time. For example, an egg with a Pac-Man theme, released in 2010 for the 30th anniversary of the game, is still available today. However, in the case of Thanos, the Easter egg was removed from Google search at some point in 2020.

How to find Thanos’ Easter Egg in Google Search

Although Google has since removed the Thanos snap Easter egg, technically it is still available online for those who want to experience it. elgooG started life as a mirror version of Google Search, designed to provide results flipped horizontally. However, the website also creates and restores past Easter eggs. After visiting the special Thanos Snap page, the Easter egg works the same as before, although without the need to perform any searches. Instead, the user just needs to look into the knowledge panel — a small information field that Google uses for a quick overview of a place, a person or a fictional supervillain — and find a small image of the Infinity Glove. Clicking on the image activates Thanos’ Easter egg.

After clicking, the fingers of the Infinity Glove will also click, in the style of the Thanos Snap. At this point, some search results will start disappearing. This will continue for a few seconds, and when the user scrolls down the page, he will notice that a significant part of the search results has completely disappeared. Similar to Google’s original Thanos Snap Easter egg, the process can be completely reversed by clicking the Infinity Gauntlet image again.

Why Google deleted Thanos’ Easter Egg

It’s great that users can still access the Thanos snap Easter egg from the elgooG website, but why was it removed from Google search in the first place? While some Google Easter eggs have been around for years, others are temporary and only last a few months. This usually happens with time-sensitive Easter eggs. For example, when searching for “Tilt” in Google search, the page still tilts and becomes curved. Others, such as Thanos’ Easter egg, are no more.

As mentioned above, this is just one example of how Google hides Easter eggs in Google search. In honor of Matt Reeves’ Batman, Google added a bat signal trick to its search page in February 2022. the screen is together with Batman rushing into battle. There are also Easter eggs for StarCraft characters, Zerg, Sonic and other characters.

Other Google Easter Eggs You Can Still Access

Although the Thanos snap Easter egg is no longer available directly in Google search, there are others that you can still access. One of the best Easter eggs that keeps popping up is “Cha Cha Slide”, presented in honor of the 20th anniversary of the popular song in 2020. When you type “Cha Cha Slide”, the microphone icon is displayed in the search. By clicking on it, you will make the screen dance to the lyrics of the song, and when you press it again, even more dance movements will be shown, imitating the corresponding text. This is one of the most interactive Easter eggs, and it’s best enjoyed when the volume is on.

When you are really bored, the Fidget Spinner Easter Egg can distract you. Type “fidget spinner” in Google search and you will be greeted by a virtual spinner. Click the “Rotate” button to make it start spinning, and click anywhere on the counter to stop it. If you prefer a rotating wheel, click on the “Number” switch to turn it into a numbered wheel.