How to find out the permissions of apps in the App Store

User privacy is something Apple has taken very seriously. The firm has been working for years to ensure that its software as well as the applications it makes available to users are completely safe. It seems to have succeeded, especially after developing a secure login feature. But in subsequent versions of iOS 14 you will have the opportunity to see what permissions the apps in the App Store ask for.

What data do apps want from the App Store?

For two years the different developers have been obliged to tell users what data they obtain from your terminal. The position, access to the storage data of the phone, the purchase or financial data are some of them and you as a user must know where each of the data that you generate in an app is destined and that it requests from you to function .

Until now it was almost unknown to users, who only downloaded the applications to use them. But Apple has gotten serious with the matter and will tell you what permissions each app in the App Store will request. For this you will need to install iOS 14 on your terminal, an essential condition to activate this function.

Later, the function arrives alone since every time you enter the App Store you will have all the data that the software will collect about you once you give it permission. As we mentioned, you just have to access the desired application and carefully read all the instructions indicated by the application.

It may not be available yet

It may not appear at this time since on the Apple page they warn that this function will arrive soon. Quoting the information from the official website of the operating system “Privacy information in the App Store will be available via an update to iOS 14 later this year.”



