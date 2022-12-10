If you suspect that someone has restricted you on Instagram, there are several methods that can help you figure out if this is really the case or not — here’s all you need to know.

Instagram makes it easy for you to connect with millions of other users around the world, and people often find that they are gaining a significant number of followers, sometimes without even realizing it.

However, sometimes you may encounter someone with whom you want to communicate less on the platform for some reason. Disabling or blocking these accounts is usually the easiest solution in such scenarios, but some people prefer to “restrict” certain users.

What happens if you restrict someone on Instagram?

Restricting someone means they won’t be able to see when you’re online or whether you’re reading their posts, and the new comments they leave on your post can only be seen by them. You can also approve their comments so that others can see them.

How to find out if someone has restricted you on Instagram

The easiest way to find out if you were restricted is to use another account or a friend’s account and compare it to the account that you think was restricted.

Try leaving a comment on another person’s post in your original account, and then view the same post in another account. If your comment doesn’t show up when viewing it through a second account, it’s a sign that you may have been restricted, since the original author must approve your comment before others see it.

If you had a direct conversation with this person, you can also try to compare the user’s activity status in different accounts. If you don’t see their activity status in your account, but you see it in another one, there is a chance that you could have been restricted. However, this method is less reliable than the other.

If you have been restricted by this user, we do not recommend trying to contact them through a separate account.