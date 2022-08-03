How to find out if someone has a Snapchat subscription+

At the end of June, Snap Inc. introduced a subscription level called Snapchat+, but how can users find out if someone they know is a paid subscriber? The premium subscription option costs $3.99 per month and offers subscribers a set of “exclusive, experimental and preview features.” It is currently only available in a few countries, including the USA, Canada, the UK, France, Germany, Australia, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. Snap says the service will eventually be expanded to more markets, but there is no timeline for that at this stage.

Some of the notable features of Snapchat+ include the ability to change the app icon, see who reviewed the story, pin a friend to the top of the chat history as a “best friend”, view the location history of friends over the past 24 hours, Friend Solar Systems and Ghost Trails, among others. To subscribe to Snapchat+, users can go to their profile page, click on the Snapchat+ banner at the top, and then simply select a subscription option to start a seven-day free trial. If they are unhappy with the features offered, they can also cancel the subscription by following a few simple steps.

Snapchat+ subscribers can include an additional icon in their profile to let other users know that they are premium subscribers. To find out if a friend or another user is a Snapchat+ subscriber, go to their profile page and check if there is an asterisk icon next to their display name. It should be a white star in a solid black circle. If there is an icon, this user is definitely a Snapchat+ subscriber. However, even if the icon is not visible, they can still be Snapchat+ subscribers, since the icon is optional and users can display it or hide it as they see fit. Unfortunately, this is the only way to confirm your Snapchat+ membership.

The Snapchat+ icon is disabled by default

Since the Snapchat+ icon is disabled by default, users will need to enable it manually by going to their profile, tapping their Snapchat+ membership card at the top, and then turning on the toggle next to “Snapchat+ Icon”. Once enabled, the icon will be visible to all users, regardless of whether they are paid subscribers or not.

It’s worth noting that Snap recently added a new Snapchat+ feature that wasn’t available when the new service was launched. In mid-July, the company announced the launch of a web application for Snapchat+ subscribers, allowing them to send messages and make video calls from their computers. However, the new feature is only available in a few countries, and not in all markets where Snapchat+ is available.