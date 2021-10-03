Android offers an impressive method for its users who lost their phone. Here is “How to find lost Android phone?” the answer is…

Losing a phone is a pretty stressful experience. However, there is a way to reduce this stress for Android phone users. For those who don’t know how to do this, “How to find lost Android phone?” We answered the question.

For stolen and lost Android phones, users do not experience stress with this service offered to them and the precautions to be taken. Thanks to the options Android has prepared for you, you can easily find your lost phone.

Precautions need to be taken before Android phone is lost

For users, phones are quite special and personal. Every Android phone comes with tools to help you keep your information safe and find your lost phone easily. Therefore, you do not need to panic when searching for your lost phone.

Taking precautions by thinking about your phone being lost makes it even easier to find your phone. First of all, your mobile phone should always remain switched on. If the Android phone is turned off, it will be even more difficult to find your phone.

Secondly, there is a pre-login to a Google account on your Android phone. In addition to this method, your phone must be connected to a network. In addition, the location feature of your mobile phone must be clearly present.

What to do to find the lost Android phone?

You can feel bad when you don’t have your cell phone in your pocket. Android users can also benefit from the services offered by Android when faced with such a situation. In addition, there are a few steps you should take before your phone is lost.

The question of “how to find a lost Android phone” is a question that many people wonder. On an Android device, every time you open a Google account, the Find my device option is also automatically turned on. This free service from Google provides convenience in case you lose your phone.

As a different method, you need to enter the Settings of your phone. You can enter the Security and Location or Biometric Data and Security option there. You need to make sure that you enable the Find My Device option in these options.

How do Samsung users find their lost phone?

Samsung offers Find My Device service so Galaxy phone users can find their phones. This service is a situation that users need to set up, unlike Google’s service. People who use this phone prefer these different options for lost phone.

You must select the lost device by signing into your Samsung account. After this situation, a map will appear from the part where your phone is located. If your phone is changing location on this map, you can use the Location Tracking feature.

Like Google’s Find My Device service, Samsung’s lost phone service requires you to enter your PIN after you find your phone. In addition, you do not need to turn off any monitoring features.