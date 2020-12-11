How to find a specific issue of the 2020 Christmas Lottery?

In Spain there are two things that usually attest that the Christmas season has arrived: The announcement of the Christmas Lottery and the draw itself. The first took place a few weeks ago, and the other will happen within almost another two, when at 9 am on Tuesday, December 22, the 2020 Christmas Lottery draw begins.

Find a specific number of the Christmas Lottery 2020

With days still ahead, you still have time to buy a tenth of the Lottery and try your luck to see if the Gordo hits. And in these current times it is even possible to choose the number you want, not the last or a particular series, but the exact 5-digit number that you have in your head.

If you want to play a fetish number, or try your luck playing a number that has come out in previous years or that you have played before, this is how you can do it:

Open this link to the official website of State Lotteries and Betting

Use the Sweepstakes search engine.

In the Draw box, choose the draw for the 22nd of Christmas.

Put the number you want above.

The search engine will tell you the exact point in Spain that has that specific number. For example, testing with a random number -66,666-, we have seen that it is available in 5 parts of the country, in administrations of Madrid, Sant Cugat del Vallés, Santander or Burgos.

If you want, you can download a list in Excel that informs you not only of the Lottery administration that has that particular tenth, but of the street and even the telephone number.

The 2020 Christmas Lottery Prizes

This year’s draw, like those of recent years, has 100,000 numbers, ranging from 00000 to 99999. The draw lasts approximately three and a half hours, and ends when there are no balls left in the prize pool. This year, the Extraordinary Christmas Giveaway will distribute a total of 2,408 million euros.

The ‘Gordo’ is awarded with 4 million euros to the series, the second prize with 1,250,000 euros, the third with 500,000, the two fourth prizes will be 200,000 euros and the eight fifth 60,000 to the series. The amount of the tenth continues to be 20 euros.

1st prize or the ‘Gordo’: 4,000,000 euros

2nd prize: 1,250,000 euros

3rd prize: 500,000 euros

4th prize: 2 prizes of 200,000 euros

5th prize: 8 prizes of 60,000 euros

Pedrea: 1,794 prizes of 1,000 euros

Numbers before and after the 1st prize: 2 prizes of 20,000 euros

Numbers before and after the 2nd prize: 2 prizes of 12,500 euros

Numbers before and after the 3rd prize: 2 prizes of 9,600 euros

Hundreds of 1st, 2nd and 3rd prize: 297 prizes of 1,000 euros

Hundreds of the 4th prize: 198 prizes of 1,000 euros

With the last two figures of the 1st, 2nd and 3rd prizes: 297 prizes of 1,000 euros

Reimbursement: 9,999 prizes of 200 euros



