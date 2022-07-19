How to Enjoy the Whole Batman: Arkham Series in Order

For many people, the Batman: Arkham saga is limited to four video games that came out between 2009 and 2015, but in reality, there is much more to the Batman: Arkham storyline than that. Not only are there more video games than the installments in the main series, but there are also DLC packs, novelizations, comic books, movies, and more that expand upon the continuity. Rocksteady’s interpretation of the DC mythos was highly popular, so it’s no surprise that it spun out into different mediums.

Fans of the Batman: Arkham games surely cannot be blamed for not being aware of how much more story exists outside of the main series installments. Even those four games can trip people up because they weren’t released in chronological order. Batman: Arkham Origins was the third Joker story in the series, but was also the first to have taken place in the saga’s timeline of events.

Related: Batman: Arkham – The Complete Story & Timeline

Looking beyond the main series and into the other games, DLC, comics, movies, and novels shows just how far the Batman: Arkham series stretches. Most of these other stories didn’t release in chronological order either, which could lead to some confusion over how to experience the complete storyline from the beginning through to the end. Below is a list of all Batman: Arkham stories listed in chronological order and how they come together to form the series’ sprawling timeline.

Batman: Arkham In Chronological Order – Origins Through To City

The Batman: Arkham saga is constantly split up into different mediums, with games the main one. This makes engaging with every part of the Batman: Arkham story problematic, as obtaining all the games, books, movies, and comics can be a big investment of both time and money. Purchasing a copy of the Batman: Arkham Saga Omnibus simplifies this by collecting all of the comics that are a part of the Batman: Arkham saga and putting them in one place. Also, as an important note for fans trying to ensure they have their facts straight, only the main series games and their DLC are considered official canon.

Batman: Arkham Origins’ Initiation DLCBatman: Arkham Origins (Comic)Batman: Arkham Origins (Game)Batman: Arkham Origins’ Cold, Cold Heart DLCBatman: Arkham Origins BlackgateBatman: Arkham Knight – Batgirl BeginsBatman: Arkham Knight – Batgirl & Harley QuinnBatman: Assault on ArkhamBatman: Arkham Knight’s Batgirl: A Matter of Family DLCBatman: Arkham UnderworldBatman: Arkham Asylum – The Road to ArkhamBatman: Arkham AsylumBatman: Arkham City (Comic)Batman: Arkham City’s Black Mask Campaign DLCBatman: Arkham City LockdownArkham UnhingedBatman: Arkham City (Game)Batman: Arkham City – End GameBatman Arkham City’s Harley Quinn’s Revenge DLC

To begin the Batman: Arkham saga in chronological order, fans must start with the Batman: Arkham Origins DLC Initiation, which takes place during Bruce Wayne’s martial arts training prior to becoming the Caped Crusader. This is followed up by the Batman: Arkham Origins comic in which he faces Black Mask, and then the Christmas-themed Batman: Arkham Origins game, which kicks off with Black Mask breaking out of prison after being put there by the superhero. The Cold, Cold Heart DLC featuring Batman’s first fight with Mister Freeze takes place on the New Year’s Eve following the events of Arkham Origins, and then Arkham Origins Blackgate occurs three months later. This is then followed by two parts of the Batman: Arkham Knight comic centering around Barbara Gordon’s time as Batgirl before becoming Oracle.

The Batman: Assault on Arkham movie is where the storyline begins to set up the events of the Batman: Arkham Asylum game, as the film begins with Batman returning the Riddler to the institution after saving him from a failed assassination attempt. This is followed by more Batgirl development in Batman: Arkham Knight DLC as well as the strategy, villain-focused heist iOS app Batman: Arkham Underworld. Batman: Arkham Asylum – The Road to Arkham, meanwhile, does what its title implies and depicts events in the immediate build-up to Rocksteady’s debut DC game.

Related: Batman: Arkham Asylum’s Secret Tablets Were Written By A Future Villain

The story of Batman: Arkham City kicks off with the comic of the same name, which takes place six months prior to the game and follows Batman as he discovers Quincy Sharp’s corruption and Arkham City plan. Adjacent to the Batman: Arkham City game is the Black Mask Campaign DLC and Batman: Arkham City Lockdown, a spin-off fighting game. Batman: Arkham City – End Game follows these two by showing the direct consequences of the Arkham City incident. The lasting, depressing effect Joker’s death has on Batman continues to be seen in the Harley Quinn’s Revenge DLC, where players assume the role of Robin.

The Lead Up To And Aftermath Of Batman: Arkham Knight

The build-up to Batman: Arkham Knight was packed, with comics releasing before and after the game’s launch in the summer of 2015. Arkham Knight was given special treatment, having both a comic book adaptation and novelization. Despite all of this extra artwork being focused on one game, this part of the Batman: Arkham saga is one of the more convoluted parts to follow.

Batman: Arkham Knight Vol. 1 & 2Batman: Arkham Knight – The Riddler’s GambitBatman: Arkham Knight Vol. 3Batman: Arkham Knight – GenesisBatman: Arkham VRArkham Knight’s Harley Quinn Story Pack DLCBatman: Arkham Knight (Game)Batman: Arkham Knight (Novel)Batman: Arkham Knight’s The Season of Infamy DLCBatman: Arkham Knight’s Catwoman’s Revenge DLCBatman: Arkham Knight’s Red Hood Story Pack DLCBatman: Arkham Knight’s GCPD Lockdown DLCBatman: Arkham Knight’s A Flip of a Coin DLCSuicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

The story of Batman: Arkham Knight kicks off with the three-volume comic book series of the same name. Vol. 1 centers around the power vacuum caused by Joker’s death in Batman: Arkham City, as well as Bruce Wayne’s decreasing interest in using Batman to stop crime in place of his social and economic power. Vol. 2 ups the ante by seeing a Venom-induced Bane break out of Arkham Asylum with an army of henchmen. The chronology of the comics is briefly broken up by the novel Batman: Arkham Knight – The Riddler’s Gambit – which follows Riddler’s attempt to fulfill Joker’s old role – before returning to the comic with Vol. 3. This final volume really sets the stage up for the game by showing how the pressures of Scarecrow, Bane, and the Arkham Knight are forcing Batman’s hand to return full-time. Adjacent to this series, however, is Batman: Arkham Knight – Genesis, a limited run of comics about the rise of Arkham Knight, as well as the Batman: Arkham VR game – a hypnotic, dreamlike experience Bruce Wayne has as a result of his infection from Joker.

All of these comics and games culminate in Batman: Arkham Knight. The DLC The Season of Infamy takes place during the happenings of the main story, however, the Catwoman’s Revenge, Red Hood Story Pack, GCPD Lockdown, and A Flip of a Coin DLCs all take place after the game has ended, showcasing a Gotham without Batman. This finally leads to Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, in which the Suicide Squad is recruited to kill the Justice League’s members – presumably due to them being controlled by Brainiac.

The story of the Batman: Arkham timeline is complex and incredibly hard to follow. The games expunge themselves of any unnecessary details, leaving the periods between them a mystery that not even the DLCs manage to explain away. Nevertheless, the combination of comics, movies, books, and games invites fans of the Batman: Arkham saga to try new things while ensuring that they don’t run short of content.