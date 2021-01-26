How to enable the On Screen option with OxygenOS 11

Last week OnePlus started releasing a new update for owners of OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T series devices. The new software, which is still in its beta version, arrived with the news of Android 11 loaded over the customized interface of OxygenOS 11.

However, the Chinese manufacturer chose not to natively provide a feature long awaited by its users: Always on Display mode.

Now, despite the lack of functionality in the trial versions of OxygenOS 11 for the four models in the two series, the developers of the XDA forum found that the eastern company has already set everything up for a future implementation of Always on Display. This is because, in the software source code, lines for activating the feature have already been included.

With this – and with a little knowledge of modifications to the Android system -, it is possible to manually add this configuration on OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro.

How to release Always on Display mode on OxygenOS 11

Before proceeding with the explanation for the procedure, TudoCelular clarifies that it only recommends this procedure if the user is aware of the Android modification processes and is aware of the possible risks. Therefore, it is necessary to keep in mind that the procedure is done at the user’s own risk.

Now, let’s go step-by-step. The first step is to have installed the latest Beta version of the OnePlus custom interface. After that, it is also essential that the cell phone has root access released.

With these prerequisites met, the user needs to execute the command “setprop sys.aod.debug_support_always_on 1” (without quotes) in a root shell to force the OxygenOS “OPFeatures” structure to enable Always on Display mode. , just restart the system with the command “pkill systemui” (also without quotes). After that, the mode will appear in Settings> Display> Ambient Display> Always on Display.