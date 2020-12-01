How to enable shortcut application apps in iOS 14

That an operating system is easy to use means that it is also fast. By this we do not mean that the hardware is powerful enough to move the data and the screen animations, but that the applications themselves and the system are fluid in use. But in the house of the Cupertino they want to improve iOS 14 now with a new function in which it is easier and faster to use the shortcuts.

This is how Apple improves shortcuts in iOS 14

There are many news that iOS 14 has brought to the phones of the bitten apple. Users seemed lost the first few months, but it is a matter of adapting to all these improvements. But of course, the version that was launched a few months ago has changed and new functions have been included that you should know as well as those that are yet to come. And, as usual, there are users who have access to the versions prior to the release of the versions.

And it is that in the beta of iOS 14.3.2 a new way of using shortcuts has been found. It’s basically like using the shortcuts but without using them. The explanation, according to what we read in 9to5Mac the Shortcuts application no longer opens when you launch a shortcut from the home screen. With this we can say that you can use icons with custom apps without the Shortcuts or Shortcuts application being activated, although it is true that a small notification will appear.

At the top of the screen, as you can see in the video that accompanies the tweet that we leave you, you will always have a notification that will tell you the associated application to launch. This will help you maintain a certain order when launching the applications you need according to what time. Of course, you will have to configure the applications that you want to have in the shortcut so as not to lose sight of them.

Working on new versions of iOS 14

As we told you at the beginning, Apple is already in another moment in the life of its operating system. It has only been active for a few months, so this is the best time to work on its stability and enhance the new features it already has. It will be time to wait for the future to see how the novelties of iOS 14 evolve and how users treat them.



