How To Enable Secure Boot To Install Windows 11

Windows 11 was officially released this Tuesday (5), bringing with it an extensive range of features. However, not all users were able to install it easily and, among the various causes for this problem, the absence of “Secure Boot” stands out — required by the company to obtain the operating system, both through Windows Update and through ISOs.

Fortunately, this problem can be solved quite simply by activating the feature in the BIOS of the computer or notebook that will receive Windows 11. However, before starting, it is important to note that the process may vary depending on the manufacturer of each device and, therefore, it is recommended to check their respective support page in case of doubts. Below is a list of support links that may be useful as examples:

What is Secure Boot and what is it for?

Secure Boot, or “Secure Boot” in Portuguese, is a security feature released in 2012 for devices based on the “Unified Extensible Firmware Interface” platform, popularly known as UEFI.

In short, its function is to prevent malware from infecting a device even before your system boots. This is possible through the authentication of trusted signatures present in the software and internal components of the machines, as well as their respective drivers, which are evaluated by the resource and released to work if approved.

It is worth noting that the feature does not encrypt a device’s components and does not require a “Trusted Platform Module”, the popular “TPM”, to function.