How to enable on-camera alert in Windows 10

On some devices, a light will come on when the camera is being used; for those who do not have this feature, Windows 10 displays a notification, notifying you when the camera is turned on or off.

However, in some cases, this notification disappears (for example, when the user does a clean installation, that is, excluding all HD partitions, which includes formatting) but it is possible to bring it back. Follow:

Triggering the camera notification

1. Open the Windows registry (if you don’t know how to do this, type “regedit” in the search bar).

2. In order, search the registration tree for the following folders: HKLM \ SOFTWARE \ Microsoft \ OEM \ Device \ Capture.

3. Upon reaching the “Capture” folder, you will find the entry “NoPhysicalCameraLED”. This must be set to 0 (zero).

4. With a double click, change this value to 1 (one).

Ready. You will now receive notifications whenever your device’s camera is being used.



