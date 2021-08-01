How to Enable DNS over HTTPS in Chrome?

How to enable DNS over HTTPS in Google Chrome, what does DNS over HTTPS do? As our data becomes more and more important, we have started to switch to encrypted protocols for our security and privacy.

The fact that HTTPS is completely standard, and various authentication mechanisms developed are a few parts of this process that we know very well. Recognizing that every internet user is a potential target and victim; we have to secure ourselves from information theft, espionage, and many other reasons. That’s why we can say that DNS over HTTPS is an important security measure that must be activated.

Although the Internet seems to offer “anonymous and anonymous” communication in terms of its structure, it can not technically be said to be the case. Until 5-10 years ago, the majority of websites and browsers did not even support HTTPS, and data exchange was carried out entirely in cleartext. Even though the data stream is encrypted while browsing the web with HTTPS today, something new that threatens information security has started to attract the attention of security experts.

Even though data exchange was encrypted with HTTPS, the secure successor to HTTP, which underlies the web, information about where to contact was still clearly visible because DNS queries were transmitted in plain text. In other words, to put it more simply, the attacker on your network could see the pages you visited and browsed, even though he could not know what was on the page because it was encrypted while watching your traffic.

Meet DNS over HTTPS

For this, a new security structure called DNS over HTTPS has been developed. This technology, which we call DoH, also provides encryption of data transmitted over DNS. If you want to learn more about DNS over HTTPS What is DNS over HTTPS? You can read our article.

How to Activate Chrome DNS over HTTPS?

To activate the DNS over HTTPS feature, what we need to do first is to start our browser and click on the three-dot menu button as seen in the screenshot. Then let’s go to “Settings”.

Let’s search for the word “DNS” using the search bar above on this page. Anyway, Chrome immediately shows us where the thing we are looking for is. “Security” section under the “Advanced” in the section “Use Secure DNS” aktifleştirel the options and pick a DNS provider. I chose the 1.1.1.1 DNS service offered by Cloudflare because I found it faster and more secure, you can also use alternative DNS servers. Options such as Cloudflare and OpenDNS come as default.

After this step, all we have to do is close and reopen our browser. Then we will check if our setting is really active with the help of a service offered by Cloudflare.

After restarting our browser, let’s go to https://www.cloudflare.com/ssl/encrypted-sni/. If DNS over HTTPS is successfully activated, the “ DNSSEC ” option will appear with a green tick. The “Secure DNS” option will appear with a green tick if you have enabled DoH using Cloudflare DNS, and with an orange tick if you are using other DNS providers.

With DNS over HTTPS disabled:

With DNS over HTTPS enabled: