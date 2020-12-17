How to enable ‘Baby Yoda’ 3D in the Reality hidden Google

Greeted with a mixture of curiosity and reluctance, given the division of opinion brought about by the third Star Wars trilogy in the fandom, no one knew what was going to be found in The Mandalorian / The Mandalorian series. But its first episodes were enough to see that Jon Favreau’s series -Iron Man 1 and 2- had all the ingredients to succeed.

In fact, it did, and its second season has been so well received, that Disney last week announced up to 10 new series based on Star Wars for Disney +, several of them direct spin-offs of the Mandalorian.

Baby Yoda 3D on Google

Based on one of the most iconic characters in the universe created by George Lucas, the best known and most iconic of the series is not the protagonist himself, but the character of Baby Yoda. From minute 1 that it came out in the first season, it already became Trending and meat of memes and GIFs -and also merchandising of Funko figures and others.

Aware of the enormous popularity of him, and more so this week in which the end of the second season of The Mandalorian premieres, Google has decided to bring to homes around the world the one known as ‘the boy’. How? Well, through the technological magic of Augmented Reality. Do the following:

Open the Google app on a mobile or tablet

Type ‘Baby yoda’ or ‘Grogu’ in Search.

An animated version will appear among the results.

If you click on the “View in 3D” option, when you open it you will see a 3D model.

If you press ‘View in your space’ and your mobile / tablet is compatible with Augmented Reality, after scanning the room you are in, an AR model of the character will appear on the device screen.

You will be able to see the size of it in real scale, details, movements, enlarge the model, reduce it and place it where you want, in addition to being able to take photos and even a video. A Baby Yoda in your house, through your mobile, ideal to post it on the networks just tomorrow, Friday at the premiere of the final chapter of T2 of the Mandalorian without a doubt.



