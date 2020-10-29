We help you with the challenge “eliminate opponents by hitting them with vehicles”, from Week 10 of Season 4 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2.

One of the challenges of Week 10 of Season 4 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2 asks us to eliminate opponents in a very specific way: by running over them. This Fortnite challenge is called “Eliminate opponents by hitting them with vehicles.” In this section of our complete Fortnite Battle Royale guide we help you complete it:

Fortnite Season 4: how to eliminate opponents by hitting them with vehicles

To complete this challenge, we must eliminate an opponent by running him over with a vehicle. The game mode doesn’t matter. As you already know, there are cars and trucks practically all over the island, especially in the named locations on the map, and in the middle of the roads for the rest of the stage. We simply pilot a vehicle, and try to run over enemies with them.

It is easier and safer to try to complete this challenge by running over enemies that we have previously knocked down while playing Duos or Squads, mainly because the already knocked down enemies move very slowly and have it very difficult when trying to escape from our knockdown attempts. .

For the rest, know that this challenge can be somewhat chaotic and random, so do not despair if you have a hard time completing it. Just try to drive vehicles as much as possible and, while you pilot them, try to run over an enemy with them. Try to land in urban areas, since in these places there are usually many vehicles in parking areas, or in the middle of the street. In general, if it is a paved area, there is a good chance that there is a vehicle of any type nearby.

There is no specific trick for this, just insist and insist until you catch a player off guard and run him over to complete this challenge of Week 10 of Season 4 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2.



