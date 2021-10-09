How To Drop A Card Without Playing Any Game On Steam?

We talk about how you can drop trading cards without playing Steam games for long hours.

You can drop special cards during the games you play on Steam, the world’s most popular game platform. These special cards, called Steam Trading Cards, can be kept as souvenirs or sold on Steam’s community market.

Normally, you have to play each game in your library for a certain number of hours or buy them from the community market in order to drop these cards. In this article, we talk about how you can drop cards without spending hours on your games.

Steam does not find this method illegal

Many different applications can be used to download cards from Steam without playing games, and the use of these applications is not seen as an illegal method by Steam. In this sense, by using the application, you can both waive time and earn income from your cards.

Although Steam users use many applications to drop cards, we will talk about the application called Idle Master in this article. With its latest version, Idle Master allows you to drop cards both quickly and safely.

The first thing we need to do is to enter the GitHub page of the application and download the relevant zip file to our computer. At this stage, you may need to deactivate the Windows Firewall or your anti-virus software, as some applications may recognize IdleMaster as a virus.

After downloading and extracting the file to any folder and making sure that Steam is open on our computer, we run the Idle Master Extended application. At this stage, if we see the phrase ‘Steam is running’ in the application window, we press the Sign-In button. After typing our Steam username and password and logging in, the program will return to the main window.

Now all you have to do is sit back and wait for Idle Master to drop cards one by one. After all the cards are dropped, the application will give a warning as above and all the cards you can drop will be added to your evanter.

Finally, let’s remind you that if you enter any game on Steam while Idle Master is running, the application will not be able to drop cards. In this sense, it seems like the most logical option to run Idle Master when you are not going to use the PC.

So what do you think about Idle Master? Have you used the app before? Do not forget to share your views with us in the comments section.