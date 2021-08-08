How To Download YouTube Videos Easily And For Free

YouTube: Given the sheer variety of videos on YouTube, it’s not hard to find content that’s so fun or interesting that it triggers the need to store it directly on an offline device — either out of affection or as an alternative to ensuring its integrity in the future. Fortunately, there are several alternatives for this task, ranging from programs and applications to online services.

First of all, it’s worth mentioning that YouTube itself has a function that allows you to save videos for later viewing, without an internet connection. However, this feature requires a subscription to the Premium service offered by the platform, in addition to only allowing the reproduction of contents saved in its official application.

Without further ado, check out the main services below to download YouTube videos securely and for free.

Windows programs

Working very similarly, YouTube video download programs for Windows are very affordable. In this context, the main alternatives are: “Free YouTube Download”, “Houlo Video Downloader” and “aTube Catcher” — the latter being the oldest and most popular among users for its extensive range of features. Understand its main advantages and disadvantages:

Versatile, aTube Catcher offers a wide range of functions. In addition to the ability to download YouTube videos, you can also record audio and screen content, save live streams, convert video files and even create media for CDs, DVDs and BluRay.

The performance when downloading or converting files is satisfactory and fast, in addition to not requiring a lot of resources from the computer it runs on, making it a lightweight program. However, as it is a Freeware, it is possible that its interface presents some advertisements.