How to download videos from YouTube

There is no guarantee that a video you like on YouTube will always stay in the same place. Moreover, it is not possible to watch YouTube videos offline. We have compiled programs for you to download videos from Youtube in our news.

Downloading YouTube videos to your computer against deletion is still considered the best solution. Thus, you can easily watch the video even when you do not have access to the internet. YouTube download programs are constantly changing. We have listed the best video download programs for Windows 10.

Here is the list that WebTekno compiled as of 2020:

1. 4K Video Downloader

– Video downloading feature in 4K resolution and 360 degree angle.

– You can download videos from many sites, including YouTube.

– You can download all the songs in the list.

In this site, which is very easy to download videos, all you have to do is copy the URL of the video you want to download and start the download process. The only downside of the site is that it limits the user to 24 video download limits when you want to use the free version.

2. Free YouTube Download

– You can download videos in bulk.

– You can determine the quality of the video you want to download.

– You can download videos in any format you want.

Free YouTube Download, which allows you to download only videos available on YouTube, is one of the most preferred programs for users. The bulk video download option is also available in its free version, and you can download videos quickly without purchasing a Premium account.

3. All Video Downloader

– You can easily handle your transactions with the simple and fluent interface.

– You can download videos in bulk.

– You can convert the downloaded videos to another format.

If you are not familiar with the programs and have trouble figuring out, All Video Downloader is for you. Thanks to this program, which is very simple to use, you can search the videos in the program instead of finding them from a separate browser and download the video in any format you wish. The program also has the ability to separate the audio file from the video.

4. WinX YouTube Downloader

– You can download videos from over 300 sites, including on YouTube.

– You can download videos in 8K resolution.

– You can convert videos to formats such as FLV, 3GP.

With this program, where you can download videos at the resolution you want, you can also download videos in a collective way. One of the best part of the program is that all its features are offered to users free of charge.

5. Any Video Converter Free

– You can download videos from many sites, including on YouTube.

– You can cut the videos as you wish and play with their duration.

– You can convert the downloaded video to the format you want.

This program, which is very simple to use, has many features including the ones mentioned above, but unfortunately these features are restricted in the free version. If you do not want the ByteFence and Yahoo software to come additionally while downloading the free version of the program, do not forget to remove these tics during the download phase.



