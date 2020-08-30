Downloading videos from Google Drive is possible to save the file on your phone and have access without Internet (offline). In the Android version of the application, the content is saved in the photo gallery. IPhone (iOS) users can save images in the Files app, which is native to Apple’s system.

In the following tutorial, check out how to download videos from Google Drive and save the file to your phone. The procedures were performed on a Moto G7 Play with Android 10 and an iPhone XR running on iOS 13. The tutorial is the same for downloading other types of documents from Google Drive on your phone.

How to download videos from Google Drive on Android

Step 1. To download videos from Google Drive on Android, open the application and access the “Files” tab at the bottom right of the screen. Then open the video you want to download;

Step 2. Now, tap on the button located in the upper right corner. In the menu that appears, press “Download” and wait until the file is downloaded and saved to your photo gallery.

How to download videos from Google Drive on iPhone (iOS)

Step 1. Open the Google Drive app and access the “Files” tab at the bottom right of the screen. Then, open the video you want to download and tap on the image to reveal the menu buttons;

Step 2. Now, tap on the button located in the upper right corner. In the menu that appears, press “Open” and wait until the file is downloaded;

Step 3. From the iOS sharing menu, choose “Save to Files”. Finally, select “On My iPhone” and tap “Save”.

Ready! Take advantage of the tips and learn how to download videos from Google Drive and save the file on your phone for offline viewing.



