How to download the RTVE Play app to watch the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games online

RTVE: One of the biggest signs of the severity of the pandemic that we are experiencing in 2020 – and we continue to live in 2021 although many insist on not seeing it – was the postponement of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, something that had not happened since World War II . But a year later, when it seems that the light at the end of the tunnel is true, we are on the verge of a new Olympics starting.

RTVE Play

Living in the time in which we live, many people who want to see something of the Olympics will do so from platforms other than classic TV, either because they are not at home, because they are on vacation, or because they are in bed with their mobile. And just in time for Tokyo 2020, RTVE has changed its A la Carta application for live broadcasts.

Under the new name of RTVE Play we have the new platform for video on demand and direct from RTVE. If you were already an A la carte user, it will not be necessary to download the new app, since either you will have the new application in the next few days instead of the previous one thanks to an automatic update, or you will receive a notice to update the app and enjoy of the new version

What can you see?

You will be able to enjoy series, films, documentaries, news, sports, the best of the TVE archive and new exclusive content, in a catalog that will grow with original content and licensed series and documentaries.

And starting tomorrow, July 23, live the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games with up to five simultaneous live signals to see the complete events and choose which sport to follow at any given time, starting tomorrow with the live broadcast of the Opening Ceremony July 23, and the Closing of August 8.