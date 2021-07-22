How to download the Eurosport app to watch the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games online

Eurosport: Although RTVE is going to broadcast openly various competitions and appointments of various sports disciplines -Here is the calendar-, they will be specific appointments, since Eurosport will be “the only place where you can enjoy every second of the Tokyo 2020 Games with great coverage on the channels and the Eurosport App ”.

Tokyo 2020 on Eurosport

Fans will be able to choose what they want to see, when to watch it and, above all, on which screen and connected device to enjoy every moment of the 339 events of 33 sports and disciplines present in Tokyo.

Therefore, the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games can be seen through Eurosport in Spain, and also on Eurosport channels 1 and 2 available on DAZN, after its distribution agreement was extended last year.

These are all the sports disciplines of Tokyo 2020

Athletics

Badminton

Basketball

3×3 Basketball

Handball

Baseball / Softball

Boxing

Freestyle BMX cycling

Cycling BMX Racing

Mountain biking

Track cycling

Road cycling

Climbing

Fencing

Football

Artistic gymnastics

Rhythmic gymnastics

Gymnastics: trampoline

Golf

Weightlifting

Horse riding

Hockey

Judo

Karate

Struggle

Swimming

Artistic swimming

Open water swimming

Modern pentathlon

Slalom canoeing

Canoeing sprint

Rowing

Rugby

Jumps

Skateboarding

Surf

taekwondo

Tennis

Table tennis

Threw

Archery

triathlon

Candle

Volleyball

Beach volleyball

Water polo