How to download the Eurosport app to watch the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games online

Eurosport: Although RTVE is going to broadcast openly various competitions and appointments of various sports disciplines -Here is the calendar-, they will be specific appointments, since Eurosport will be “the only place where you can enjoy every second of the Tokyo 2020 Games with great coverage on the channels and the Eurosport App ”.
Tokyo 2020 on Eurosport
Fans will be able to choose what they want to see, when to watch it and, above all, on which screen and connected device to enjoy every moment of the 339 events of 33 sports and disciplines present in Tokyo.
Therefore, the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games can be seen through Eurosport in Spain, and also on Eurosport channels 1 and 2 available on DAZN, after its distribution agreement was extended last year.
These are all the sports disciplines of Tokyo 2020
Athletics
Badminton
Basketball
3×3 Basketball
Handball
Baseball / Softball
Boxing
Freestyle BMX cycling
Cycling BMX Racing
Mountain biking
Track cycling
Road cycling
Climbing
Fencing
Football
Artistic gymnastics
Rhythmic gymnastics
Gymnastics: trampoline
Golf
Weightlifting
Horse riding
Hockey
Judo
Karate
Struggle
Swimming
Artistic swimming
Open water swimming
Modern pentathlon
Slalom canoeing
Canoeing sprint
Rowing
Rugby
Jumps
Skateboarding
Surf
taekwondo
Tennis
Table tennis
Threw
Archery
triathlon
Candle
Volleyball
Beach volleyball
Water polo