How To Download Songs From Spotify To Android Mobile Or iPhone iOS

Spotify: The great advantage of streaming platforms is that they allow you to see, hear, read and play whatever you want at any time. For this you only need a compatible device and an Internet connection. But what if you’re not online? What if the Wi-Fi doesn’t work, or you don’t want your data to be blown up? So it’s a problem, but some services like Netflix or Spotify allow you to download their content to your mobile so you can watch and listen whenever you want.

How to download music from Spotify to mobile

Do you want to access your favorite songs even if you are not online? Well, this is how you can download them from Spotify:

Requirements and limitations

The first thing is that to download music on Spotify you need to have a Spotify Premium account. If you are a member you can download all your music in one go, whether from albums or playlists. Then you can listen to it without the need for an Internet connection. If you have a free account, you will only be able to download podcasts.

Also, to keep your music downloaded you have to connect at least once every 30 days. Spotify uses this to check that your account still has Premium access. If you miss the deadline, the platform will automatically remove the songs from your device.

There is also a download limit of 10,000 songs on a maximum of 5 devices. If you download something on a sixth device, you will also lose previous downloads. Specifically, Spotify deletes downloads from the device that has not been used for the longest time.