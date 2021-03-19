How to download PlayStation Plus celebration bundle

The March 2021 PlayStation Plus Celebration Pack is now available for free for Fortnite on PS4 and PS5. New pickaxe, wrapper and emoji for free.

On March 18, 2021, the new PlayStation Plus Celebration Pack, Season 6 of the Battle Pass for Fortnite Chapter 2, arrived on the PlayStation Store. This free pack includes a new pickaxe, a new packaging, a new emoticon and a new icon for the banner. Here’s how to download it for free:

How to get the Fortnite PlayStation Plus March 2021 celebration pack for free

The March 2021 PlayStation Plus Celebration Pack includes all of the following:

Synaptic Axes Gathering Tool

Cobalt Hypercharge Wrap

Last Round emoticon

Icon for banner

In order to obtain the Fortnite PlayStation Plus Celebration Pack released in March 2021, we must meet the following requirements:

Have a PlayStation Network account (here we tell you how to create a new one)

Have a PS4 or PS5 game console with Fortnite Battle Royale downloaded and updated to its latest version.

Be subscribed to PlayStation Plus (here we tell you how this subscription works)