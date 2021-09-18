How to download music to iPhone?

If you are using an iPhone with iOS operating system and are looking for a way to download music, this guide is for you. Here are the methods!

The iOS operating system is more closed to the outside world compared to Android. That’s why iPhone users can’t download music, download songs, etc. they cannot do business easily. Because Android accepts third-party applications and services as it is open source; This is not possible on iPhone or iPad due to Apple’s restrictions. So, is it impossible to download music to iPhone? The answer to this question is of course: no.

In our guide, we have listed the best song download methods for iPhone users.

iPhone music download – Via computer

iTunes transfer is one of the best music download methods for iPhone. For this you need a computer and a connecting cable. In addition, you need to have the song you want to throw on the iPhone downloaded to your computer beforehand. You can get help from our YouTube music download guide.

First, put the song on your computer in the Local Disk C > Users > your username > Music folder.

Now open the iTunes program.

Click the File > Add Folder to Archive button in the upper left corner. Then click on the Music folder in the window that opens and say “Choose a folder”. This will ensure that all the files in Music are added to iTunes.

Now connect your iPhone and your computer using a cable.

Then enter the “Music” section under the Settings tab on the left side of iTunes.

An option called “Sync Music” will appear. From here, select the “Entire music library” option and finally click the “Sync” button.

After doing that, iPhone music download will be completed. You can view all the songs on your computer from the Music app on iPhone. You can listen offline as well as play in the background.

iOS music download – with the help of the app

If you are using an iPhone with iOS operating system, you can also download songs with the help of various applications. It is useful to be selective at this point, because unfortunately not every application works due to Apple’s restrictions. Or we can come across that even if it works in the previous version of iOS, it does not work in the new version.

Music download apps for iOS, iPhone:

Evermusic

Freegal Music

Music Downloader & Player

SoundCloud

Alternative methods for iPhone song download

We talked about iTunes and other music downloading apps. But if you don’t want to deal with them, there are of course alternative iPhone song download methods you can try. This is where digital music platforms come into play.

You can download as many songs as you want by subscribing to services such as Spotify, TIDAL, Deezer, YouTube Music. Alternatively, you can use Apple’s own service, Apple Music. These paid applications will eliminate your need to download songs to the iOS operating system.