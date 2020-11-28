How to download movies on Disney + to watch offline

With just over 1 week since the launch of Disney + in Brazil, the streaming platform has already become one of the darlings of fans of series and films, after all the catalog gathers from Disney classics to more current productions, in addition to content exclusive.

From The Mandalorian and Hannah Montana to an exclusive documentary by singer Taylor Swift, there is no doubt that there is the perfect content for you on Disney +. In terms of streaming ease, Disney also left something to be desired. As with competitors, it is possible to download content to watch offline and without spending the data network.

How to download movies and series on Disney +

Access your account with login and password.

Use the search bar to find the movie you want to watch.

Click on the second icon next to the “Watch” button (the arrow pointing down) and the download will start automatically.

Once the download is complete, the title will be available in the “Downloads” section, found in the third icon on the main command bar, as shown in the following image.

.

In addition to downloading movies, it is possible to download entire seasons of series. To do this, you must follow these steps:

Look for the series in the search bar.

Select the chosen season.

Click the download icon next to the word “Season”. If you want to download just a few episodes, click on the arrow next to the chapter.

Downloading movies and series on Disney + is very easy and certainly an incredible option for those who do not always have the internet at their disposal.

Remember that it is possible to change the download options. In “Application Settings”, you can choose to download only when connected to a Wi-Fi network or via mobile internet data and select internal storage or on an external chip. On the same screen, you can delete all downloads at once. That way, you save time and can better manage device storage.

Movie and series downloads can be made on Android or iOS smartphones, as well as tablets. So far, the option is not available for computers and other devices, such as PlayStation.

Learn more about Disney +

The streaming platform brings together content from Disney, Pixar, the Marvel Universe, Star Wars and National Geographic. Hundreds of family titles are available, including action and adventure films, comedies, musicals, documentaries and much more.

The monthly subscription to the platform costs R $ 27.90, and it is possible to opt for the annual plan for R $ 227.90, which can be paid in installments on your credit card. The online debit and boleto options are only available for monthly payment.

Disney + allows you to watch streaming on up to four screens and allows you to create profiles within the same account; therefore, you get indications of personalized content according to your taste. Finally, it is possible to create children’s profiles to better control what children watch on their devices.

Did you like to know more about downloading movies and series on Disney +? So leave your comment and take the opportunity to share this complete tutorial on social networks.



