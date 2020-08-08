How to download Instagram Reels on your Android

Do you have favorite Reels on Instagram? Learn how to easily download them with this application

It is a reality that Instagram is constantly updated and continues to add new tools, but some are very similar to others that we have experienced elsewhere. However, it is evident that this social network remains solid as one of the most important platforms, due to the fact that it has managed to successfully combine its social component with marketing.

In a recent time, Instagram carried out the premiere of the new Reels format, focused on the creation of videos like the ones we have seen on TikTok and in that aspect, we want you to know a function that is very similar.

We are talking about nothing more and nothing less than Instagram Video Downloader, an application for Android that makes it possible to download Instagram publications and with which you can download the published Reels easily.

Download Instagram Reels

The Instagram Reels option began to take its first steps this week and we are still waiting for its success. Users are still awaiting familiarization and learning, and then, we will be able to analyze if a case similar to Snapchat happened. What is true is that already generating content with this function and users who like to have these videos, they have a great ally: Instagram Video Downloader.

This app created to download content from Instagram, also makes it possible to download the new Reels format and then we will tell you how easy it is.

When you have installed the app on your device, you just have to search for the Reel you want to download. When you have it on hand, follow the process of sharing the publication and when the apps available to do it appear, choose Instagram Video Downloader. This will open the video in the application and you will only have to press the button to download the video on your Android.

