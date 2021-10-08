How To Download Free Vectors And Images Using Freepik

Freepik: Routinely, many internet content producers find themselves looking for images and vectors to add to their projects. While many platforms are paid, requiring a subscription, others offer thousands of completely free templates, such as Freepik.

Founded in 2012, this image bank allows its users to have access to a large part of its collection without paying anything for it, requiring only a brief registration. TecMundo has prepared step by step how to use it so that you can make your work even more authentic.

Check out!

1. Make your registration

The first step to download images and vectors for free on Freepik is to register on the platform. Once you’ve accessed the site, search for “Sign up” and click on the icon — it will be located in the upper right corner of your screen.

On the next page, enter the requested information and press the “Enter” key on your keyboard to complete the registration. If you wish, you can also login to the platform using your Google or Facebook account.

2. Locate the desired material

After registering, it’s time to explore and learn about the content Freepik has to offer. On the home page, type the term you are looking for in the search bar. If you prefer, you can still use filters during your search to narrow down your results even further by selecting them under “Resources”.

When the images or vectors about the searched theme appear on your screen, browse among them until you find the best option for your work.

3. Download the template to your device

After locating the desired illustration, click on it. A new page will open, where you can download the template or save it for access at another time. Click “download” and then choose “free download” to download the file to your device.

After that, your image and/or vector will automatically be downloaded, making it available to be edited and attached to your work. Another important point is that it refers to the media used. Don’t forget to always assign the rights to the image to Freepik.

The site also provides a paid plan for its users. In it, subscribers choose between making monthly or annual payments, providing access to exclusive content and extra functions. Values ​​vary between R$46.64 and R$62.20.

Did you like the article? Leave it in the comments and don’t forget to always be on the lookout so you don’t miss any news.