How to download free games on Xbox Series X | S

We explain how to access the Xbox store and download games that are free (many of them free to play) on your Xbox console.

The arrival of Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S to the stores marks the beginning of the new generation of Microsoft consoles and, with it, a new cycle marked by many video games that will be arriving in the coming years. The trend of free games (generally free to play; that is, free with in-app purchases) is here to stay, with works as popular as Fortnite or Call of Duty: Warzone. We explain how to download free games on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

How to download free games and free to play on Xbox Series X | S

First, we must have a Microsoft account created to log into our Xbox console and connect to Xbox Live (guide on how to connect to Xbox Live). Thus, we can access the Xbox Store and buy games or download for free those that belong to this type.

Open your Xbox Store from the Xbox menu.

Navigate to the Explore Games section.

Click on Main for free

Below you will see a wide selection of free games available.

Select the game you want, click on Get and it will be added to the download queue.

Once the download and installation has finished, we will see it in My games and applications.



