How to download Fortnite Mobile on Android

Fortnite Mobile has been downloaded from the App Store and Google Play Store. As a result, players cannot download the game on Android and iPhone (iOS) phones from official stores. However, users with Samsung Galaxy devices can still install Battle Royale on phones that are compatible with the game and have access to the Galaxy Store. The app store still distributes the Epic Games app used to install the game. Next, check out how to download Fortnite on Android phones from the Galaxy Store.

In the case of iPhones and iPads, it is worth remembering that although Apple removed Fortnite from the App Store, those who downloaded the game from the store in the past can reinstall it. To do so, simply open the store on your iOS device, access your profile (in the upper right corner of the screen) and select the “Purchases” option. On the new screen, search for “Fortnite” and then reinstall the game.

Step 1. Open the Galaxy Store and access the search feature. Fortnite is not distributed loosely, but as part of the Epic app. Search for Epic Games and install the application;

Step 2. Open Epic Games and find Fortnite among the options. On the next screen, choose the “Install” option to start the download;

Step 3. Wait for the download to finish. Then, tap “Launch” to start the game for the first time;

Step 4. The user will have to allow the use of camera and microphone for communication during matches. In sequence, you will have to log in to your Epic Games account (or create a new one). In the middle of this process, you will also have to agree to Epic Games’ terms of use;

Step 5. The game is not installed completely. You will need to download a total of 8.2 GB to complete the process. Start the download and stay tuned: you cannot leave the app, otherwise the download is interrupted (in our tests, it was possible to turn off the phone screen while waiting);

Step 6. After the necessary files for the game have been downloaded, you can start Fortnite. Just tap “Play” when the button becomes available and agree to Epic Games’ new terms of use;

Step 7. The first game loading may take a while. Remember that connection is also an important factor;

Step 8. Ready, in a few minutes, the game will be on the menu and you will be able to enter the matches.



