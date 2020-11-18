How to download Disney + on game consoles

Are you a Disney + user? You should know that you can download it on PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X

It is 2020 and technological advances are at an all time high. Who knew tech junkies and brains would take multitasking to another level, turning game consoles – like PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X – into a piece of dual machinery that also acts as a streaming device. . Two services for the price of one. Imagine having a game night with your friends on the big screen, which then turns into a full-blown movie night, or vice versa; it’s like living the best time of your life.

Among the top trending streaming services, Disney + is currently the newest of all, soon becoming one of the top 3 services used in the world to stream a variety of content. Disney + occupies a special place in all these services because it brings with it a lot of nostalgia.

Disney + has a variety of content, old classics from our childhood and the newest series and movies along with the entire collection of Marvel, Star Wars and Pixar, exclusively. You won’t find any of this on any other streaming service. Now add all of this with a wide selection of video games, all with the press of a few buttons.

Disney + launched a year ago, but is available on all game consoles. You can get Disney Plus on PS4, Xbox and it is also available to stream on the recently released PS5 console and remote with dedicated buttons for each streaming service. The remote is sold separately at Target for $ 30.

If you want to know how to get Disney Plus on game consoles, you don’t have to worry much, since the process is very simple even for an amateur and here at Somagnews we tell you how.

How to watch Disney Plus on PS4

Installing Disney + on PS4 is easy to navigate, just follow the steps below and get unlimited access to some of the best classics of all time.

Visit the Playstation store.

Search for Disney + through the search bar.

Once you find it, install the streaming service.

Launch the app and log in with your credentials.

Now stream your favorite Disney + content on your PS4.

How to watch Disney Plus on Xbox

Getting Disney + on Xbox is also a simple matter mentioned below:

Browse the Xbox store

Search for Disney + there.

Install the application and run it on your device.

Log in with your ID and password.

Now you can stream all the Disney Plus fashion shows with one click.

Disney Plus for international viewers

Did you know that Disney Plus is currently available in some countries? The streaming service has the best rating, but it is not fully accessible in some countries in Asia, the Middle East and Africa.

But luckily, people have also discovered a nice trick for that in the form of a Smart DNS VPN service. It allows the user to access Disney + from anywhere while staying in the comfort of their home.

A VPN basically changes your IP address and replaces it with one from the region you have selected. Through this process, your location now changes virtually, and any site you try to access, including blocked sites, you can unblock.

Disney + is one of the sites with a strong restriction filter based on your geographic location, the bots on the sites can detect your area from your IP address. If you are from a region where Disney + has yet to launch, you will not have access to the site and will see a message similar to this one.

For this, a VPN is necessary. For multiple game consoles and streaming devices, you need a VPN if you want to stream Disney +. The whole process is really simple. Just sign up for a trusted VPN and follow the rules they have on their site to set up a smart DNS connection or virtual router, which will enable a VPN on your console, giving you full access to Disney +.

Disney + Compatible Devices

Disney + is available to view on your PC and Mac just by connecting through your web browser.

The service is also compatible with a wide range of Apple, Android and smart gaming devices, listed below:

Apple Disney + devices

iPhone

iPad

iPod Touch Apple TV

Airplay

Android Disney + devices

Android Smartphones

Android TVs

Disney + Compatible TVs

Samsung Tizen Smart TVs

LG WebOS Smart TV (2016 or later with WebOS 3.0)

Disney + gaming devices

Xbox One

Playstation 4

Disney + Google Devices

Chromecast

Chromecast embedded devices

Disney + Amazon Devices

Amazon Fire Stick

Amazon Fire tablet



