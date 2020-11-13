How to download and update your Mac to macOS Big Sur

Along with the three new models of Apple computers that we have seen this week has come another novelty: Mac OS Big Sur, the new version of Apple’s operating system for its computers, both laptops and desktops. Big Sur is already a reality, and we tell you how to download it, as well as all its news in this link:

Download and upgrade to macOS Big Sur

The question right now that many users are undoubtedly asking themselves, before starting to download the update, you have to check if your Mac, iMac, MacBook, etc. is compatible with macOS Catalina. To do this, first check which system you have:

About this Mac

Do you see the apple apple logo in the upper left of the screen? Click on it and hit the first option, ‘About this Mac’, to get an overview of your Mac, including the model, its processor, memory, serial number, and the macOS version. To view the System Information information in more detail, click the System Report button.

System information

To open System Information you can do it from the Applications folder, and within this in the Utilities folder. But also directly by holding down the Option key and selecting the Apple menu (apple icon)> System Information, which will open with a system report from your Apple computer.

Do you already know what equipment you have, if it is a 2014 MacBook Air or a 2017 iMac Pro? Well now check in this list of compatible models if it is among them. macOS Big Sur is compatible with:

MacBook (2015 or later)

MacBook Air (2013 or later)

MacBook Pro (Late 2013 or later)

Mac mini (2014 or later)

iMac (2014 or later)

iMac Pro (2017 or later)

Mac Pro (2013 or later)

MacOS Big Sur requirements

Before you start, don’t forget to back up your Mac. If you have OS X Mavericks 10.9 or later, you can upgrade directly to macOS Big Sur. These are the requirements:

OS X 10.9 or later

4 GB memory

35.5 GB available space (macOS Sierra or later)

How to upgrade to macOS Big Sur

From macOS Catalina 10.15 or Mojave 10.14

Select System Preferences from the Apple menu (the apple icon), then click Software Update to check for available updates.

If updates are available, click the Update Now button to install them. Or click “More Information” to view details about each update and select the specific updates you want to install.

From a previous version of macOS

If you are using a version between macOS 10.13 and 10.9 you can switch to macOS Big Sur from the App Store. If you have Mountain Lion (10.8), upgrade to El Capitan (10.11) first. If you don’t have Internet at home, you can also update your Mac at a physical Apple Store.



