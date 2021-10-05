How to Download And Install Windows 11 – Now Available

Windows 11: The day has finally come: You can now install Windows 11 on your computer. Many have looked forward to this day, although perhaps many are waiting for the time to make the move to the new operating system since it may be a long update. And if what you want is to download and install Windows 11 on your machine, we will already tell you how to do it in a few simple steps.

How to download and install Windows 11

This is the question that many users have right now when they turn on their computer with Windows 10. The new Redmond operating system is here and there are many who want to have all the news that the software has. If you are one of the lucky ones, or at least you think so, we invite you to take a look first at the basic requirements that the company asks to install it.

If everything is clear at this point there is only one thing left: proceed to download and install Windows 11. It is a process as simple as installing one more update to the Redmond operating system, which you will have to activate from the following path:

Go to Home

Select Settings

Enter the Update and security section

Go to Windows Update

Download begins

This process will take a few minutes, so you’d better do this update when you don’t need your computer. This is not a necessary update for now, so you can afford to use Windows 10 a little longer. Once the download is finished, it will be time to install, and both procedures are done fully automatically without the need to touch a key. Once the installation is finished you will have Windows 11 after the last reboot.

You can also go to the Microsoft website to download the installation wizard and perform the same procedure but with a different and official tool from the brand. You will only have to download it and follow the necessary steps to have the operating system.