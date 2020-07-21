We tell you the step-by-step method to download and install mods in Minecraft versions of PC, Mac, iOS and Android as part of our guide.

Minecraft is one of the most accessible and well-known games in the modern history of the medium. It is present on multiple platforms, including PC and Mac, mobile devices and a wide variety of consoles. Less in the case of the latter group, in the other versions of Minecraft we can download and install various mods so that the possibilities of the title are multiplied even more. Because the process can be somewhat complex, below and as part of this complete Minecraft guide we detail everything you need to know to install mods on PC, Mac, iOS and Android.

How to download and install mods in Minecraft on PC (not available on Windows 10) and Mac

We download and install the Minecraft Forge program.

We search for any mod that catches our attention and we download it.

We start Minecraft.

We access “Game Directory” (or menu with three horizontal lines) in the upper right area of ​​the window.

We open the folder “Mods” that is there. Or we create a new folder with that name.

We do a Copy + Paste to the mod file that we have downloaded to put it inside the indicated folder.

We close the Minecraft launcher to restart it.

We open it again and access “Profile” to find “Minecraft Forge” there and have the mods installed and ready to be run in the game.

How to download and install mods in Minecraft on iOS (iPhone and iPad)

We downloaded the MCPE Addons app from the App Store.

We open the application, search and download the mod we prefer to test.

From the app menu we can start the game so that it has the mods installed.

When creating a new game (and a new world) we can see all the mods downloaded by accessing “Resource / Behavior Pack” in the lower left area of the screen.

There, we can select the one that we want to have active at all times by clicking “Play”.



