How To Download And Install Mods For Elden Ring

Elden Ring: Transform your character into Homer Simpson or Carl Johnson, add graphic effects or correct some Elden Ring technical problems thanks to mods. Elden Ring every day has fewer secrets for some users. It has been one of the most anticipated releases in recent years and many players have already managed to complete the game. However, there is always room for the most enthusiastic to manage to prolong the fun even more, something possible thanks to PC mods. This should not surprise us, since we have been seeing all kinds of crazy things applied to the Dark Souls saga for a decade, so in this piece of our guide we tell you what you need to know to download and install mods.

Where to download mods for Elden Ring?

How could it be otherwise, the Nexus Mods portal is the ideal place if you want to find the best mods for Elden Ring. Well-known characters from the movies and other video games with preset builds, different graphic settings and technical fixes, and even fun modifications like turning the main character into Homer Simpson himself. There are many and more appear every day, since the title community is as involved as it has been for so many years with other From Software titles.

How to install mods in Elden Ring?

Each mod has its own instructions and requirements; you can know them in detail in the “requirements” tab that appears next to the credits on the page of each mod. Of course, they all start from the same basic requirement: have Elden Mod Loader installed on your computer, a small program that you can find at the following link.

As with any mod, you should keep in mind that unexpected technical issues can always arise, and in the case of Elden Ring, many of them will require you to play in offline mode to enjoy them, thus avoiding possible interference with the game. game cheat system.