How to download and install bots on Discord in 2021

Discord: We tell you how to download and install bots on Discord, who will enhance your server tools. Take advantage of its functionalities. Discord is the go-to communication tool for all gamers. The platform has managed to gain a foothold in the market thanks to its functionality and simplicity. For this reason, it is increasingly common for many of you to take the step to create your own server, either to chat with your friends or to set up a class group. In this piece we will review how to download and install bots, who will enhance the tools at your fingertips.

How to download and install bots on Discord

The first thing to keep in mind is that many of the most downloaded bots have a website. Instead of searching on Google where to download the one that interests you, there are collection sites where users themselves can assess its functions. We are talking about top.gg, a website that works that way; in fact, it has been the one that we have used to make the piece of the best bots, which you will find at the beginning of this piece.

Top.gg collects, sorts and categories the top bots available on Discord. If you click on the profile of one it will take you to its description, while in other cases it simply requires a single button to add it to your server. Be that as it may, you can explore the different categories: moderation, music, games … There is everything in it.

Downloading a bot requires an extra step depending on what you want to add. Some will start from their official website; others will just require you to invite them. We will use the Rythm bot in order to show you the steps that you must follow in general lines.

Enter top.gg and put the bot you want in the search engine (in this case, Rythm). Click on the magnifying glass. Then click on it within the results.

The link will take us to your profile. On this page you should look at the right side of the screen, in the tab “Invite” (invite in English).

After inviting the bot, a tab will open in your web browser with the Discord login page. You have two ways to complete the start: either enter your email and password, or follow the instructions through the QR code displayed on the screen. This last option requires the official Discord mobile app.

When you confirm your identity, the screen will change to the permissions that the bot requires within your profile and on which server you want it to be added. Select everything and click on continue. Grant all permissions to authorize the bot.

Close the Rythm website window and go to your server. Now you will see connected to the bot as any user. Upon entering, it will write the basic commands that you can use with it. If you don’t know what they are, write! Help in the chat.