How to do Digital Identity [DNI]! Details

More and more people want to have everything in the palm of their hands, or better said, on their cell phones. With the speed of technological development, this possibility is growing rapidly, worldwide. There are already bank accounts, driver’s license, medical assistance, among others on the screen of your smartphone.

A new possibility is the DNI (National Identification Document), which brings together the CPF, the Birth Certificate and the Voter Certificate, in a single document. The DNI is generated by a free application, made available by the Federal Government and that can be used on smartphones and tablets with Android and iOS systems.

The digital document has the same validity as the printed forms, and can make life easier for the citizen. But to get the DNI it is necessary to have registered the biometrics in an electoral registry. If not, rest assured that we will also explain how to proceed.

1 – How to perform biometrics?

To obtain the DNI it is necessary to have done the biometrics in the electoral registry. If you haven’t already, just go to the Electoral Justice website, click on your state and follow the determined steps. You will be taken to a scheduling screen.

It is worth remembering that the scheduling of dates to perform biometrics is paralyzed due to municipal elections. Soon after exercising citizenship, the system will be able to carry out the process again.

2 – How to generate the DNI

If you have already registered biometrics, just follow the steps below. Before proceeding it is important to know that it will be necessary to make a virtual process and another person.

The first step is to perform a pre-registration in the application. The rest of the validation needs to be done in person, at one of the service stations indicated after registration.

1 – Download the application, choosing the option for Android or IOS;

2 – After installing it, make the pre-registration and personally attend one of the service stations indicated in the application;

3 – Biometric data will be validated at the service station, based on the analysis of fingerprints and photographs of the DNI issuer;

4 – If the information is confirmed by the Electoral Justice, the citizen can issue the DNI, from the smartphone or tablet.

The DNI (National Identification Document) was approved by President Michel Temer, in February 2018, in order to gather several civil records in a single document, valid throughout the national territory. The new identification does not require the presentation of other papers, such as CPF, birth certificate, marriage or voter registration.



