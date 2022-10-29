Instagram polls are the easiest way to find out the general opinion of your followers — here’s how to conduct an Instagram poll in 2022.

Instagram is still one of the most popular social networks in the world, allowing users to communicate with friends, fans and followers, as well as share images and videos from their lives with them.

Users can interact with the content in the app in various ways, including liking, sharing and commenting on posts. In the case of stories, you can respond or react, as well as interact with certain stickers that are available.

Polls are a way for creators to find out the general opinion of their subscribers, allowing them to vote on an issue through stories.

If you want to start an Instagram survey, it’s easy to do — here’s how.

There are several ways to share content on Instagram.

How to do a survey on Instagram

Making an Instagram survey for your story is a pretty simple process. Just make sure you have downloaded the app and logged in to your account before doing the following.

Open Instagram.

Click “Your Story” in the upper-left corner.

Tap the camera option to take a new picture, or select an image from the gallery.

At the top, click the sticker button.

Select “Survey” or find it using the panel at the top.

In the “Ask a question” field, write what you want your subscribers to vote for.

Then click on the options below to enter your answers. You can add up to four answers.

Click Done.