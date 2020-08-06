How to do 3D intro via PC online and for free

Doing 3D intro on your PC online for free is possible with the help of the Placeit website. The vignette editor for YouTube videos runs straight from the browser and offers some intro templates to download in high definition without a watermark, with authorization for commercial use.

In order to have access to all available models and resources, it is necessary to subscribe starting at US $ 15 per month (about R $ 80, in direct conversion). Payment can be made by credit card or PayPal.

The tool has a gallery with several ready-made templates that can be used as inspiration. Once edited, the content can be rendered and downloaded to the computer. In the following tutorial, learn how to use Placeit to create 3D intro from your PC. The service, remember, runs directly on browsers like Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge and there is no need to download or install anything on the PC.



