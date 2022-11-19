If you don’t want your Snapchat contacts to have access to your location via Snap Maps, just disable your location — here’s how to do it.

The Snapchat social media app still has millions of active users who log into the app every day to share photos, messages and stories with their friends on the platform, as well as view the full range of content available.

The app also has a Snap Maps feature, which, as the name suggests, allows users to see where their friends are by using their icons on the map.

While this may be a useful feature for some, it’s understandable that you may not want all or some of your contacts to have access to your location.

If you want to disable your location on Snapchat, here’s how to do it.

How to Disable your Location in Snapchat

Fortunately, disabling your location on Snapchat is a simple task, and you can decide whether you disable it for all users or leave it enabled for favorites.

Just do the following:

Open Snapchat.

Click on your profile in the upper-left corner, then on the gear icon to go to settings.

Scroll down to “Privacy” and click “View my location”.

Tap the slider next to “Ghost Mode” to turn it on. When this is enabled, your contacts will not be able to see your location, and your Ghost Trail is cleared.

If you want some people to still be able to see your location, click “These Friends Only” and select the people you want to include.

