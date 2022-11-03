How to Disable Recommended Posts on Instagram

You’ve probably come across a few recommended posts in your Instagram feed, but is there any way to disable them? Here’s all you need to know.

Instagram is one of the most popular social networks in the world, with millions of active users sharing new messages with their followers every day and interacting with a huge amount of content available on the platform.

Most of the content that users see in the app comes from their home feed, showing mostly content from other authors they follow on the platform.

You will also often see “suggested posts” in your feed, which are content that the app suggests you might want to see based on other content that you interact with.

However, many people are not fans of these suggested messages and want to view messages only from the people they are subscribed to. But is there a way to disable recommended Instagram posts?

Is it possible to disable recommended posts on Instagram?

There are several workarounds if you want to see fewer recommended posts in your Instagram feed.

If the content offered to you does not match your interests, the next time you see the proposed publication, tap the three dots at the top of the publication, and then click “Not interested” in the pop-up menu.

From here, you can opt out of viewing recommended messages from a specific user or select “Postpone all suggested messages in the feed for 30 days”.

Additionally, you can view the feed only of content from people you follow by clicking the Instagram logo in the upper left corner and selecting “Subscriptions”.

This makes it easier to use content from selected people and avoids recommended posts.