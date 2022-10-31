How To Disable Online Status On Instagram After Latest Update

Online status on Instagram allows you to see which of your friends are online, but also allows them to see if you are online. If you don’t want your status to be viewable, here’s how to disable it.

Instagram is still one of the most popular social networks in the world, and for many it is a great place to communicate with friends, followers and fans, as well as to keep up with celebrities and influencers.

In the app, you can usually see which of your contacts are online now or when they were online last.

Other people can also see when you were last online, however you may not want other people to have access to this information.

If you want to disable your online status, here’s how to do it.

How to disable online status on Instagram

Disabling your online Instagram status is a simple process that requires you to complete several steps in your account settings.

Just do the following:

Open Instagram.

Click on your profile in the lower right corner.

Tap the three lines in the upper-right corner, then tap Settings, and then Privacy.

Scroll down to “Activity Status”.

Move the slider to the off position by touching it. Just tap it again to turn it on again.

Note. When this feature is disabled, you will also not be able to see the activity status of other accounts.