How to disable hidden titles on a Samsung TV

Samsung TVs offer hidden subtitles, like most other smart TVs, and it’s pretty easy to turn them on or off in the settings. Hidden captions are useful not only for people with hearing impairments, but also to understand a foreign accent or follow the program in a noisy room. Many users prefer to include titles or subtitles when watching movies and shows, although their appearance on the screen at other times can be distracting.

Although hidden titles and subtitles have one key feature in common — converting what is said on the screen into text — there is one important difference. While subtitles simply transcribe the dialogue on the screen, hidden captions also provide other hints that may be useful for the hard of hearing. These may be background sounds, such as a doorbell, or even the name of the speaker on the screen.

As Samsung mentioned, closed captions will only be displayed in apps or shows that support subtitles, but they may need to be enabled separately in apps like Netflix before they work properly. On a Samsung TV, subtitles can be easily turned on or off in a few steps. To get started, use the navigation bar on the TV remote and select “Settings”. Now go to the General menu and select Accessibility. Finally, go to “Signature Settings” and then select “Signature” to enable or disable this feature.

Setting up signatures on a Samsung TV

Samsung TV users can also take advantage of three other options in the menu to personalize the signatures to their liking. The first is the “Subtitle Mode”, which allows users to change the subtitle language. However, the availability of languages depends on the TV channel, so Samsung advises users to leave the “Default” value for best results. Then there are “Digital Signature Options” that allow users to change the appearance of signatures by customizing font, size, color, and more. Finally, users can also use the “Separate Closed Signatures” option to display signatures in different areas of the screen for easier reading. This is especially useful if the movie already has built-in “open” titles that overlap with closed titles.

The new Samsung TV models also allow you to use accessibility shortcuts for frequently used functions. This can significantly improve the TV viewing experience, especially for people with disabilities. To use shortcuts, press and hold the mute button on the remote for a few seconds until the Accessibility shortcuts menu appears on the screen. From here, go to “Signature” and turn it on or off as needed. In general, the process of turning subtitles on and off on Samsung smart TVs is simple, and additional parameters for adjusting the appearance of subtitles make this function more practical and convenient.