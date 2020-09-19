How to Disable Auto-Brightness in iOS 14

As you know, Apple has never liked and does not like to provide users of their electronic devices with extensive functionality. Instead, the corporation simply makes some decisions, forcing everyone to put up with them in full, as it is simply impossible to influence them. With the release of the iOS 13 operating system for iPhone and iPad (iPadOS), such an important feature for many people as “Auto Brightness” has disappeared from this platform. If before you turned off the automatic brightness, which is set by the smartphone itself depending on the level of lighting around, it was possible in the “Screen and brightness” in the settings, now, now, there is no such setting. Instead, users are only asked to configure True Tone or activate the Night Shift option.

Even though many users have asked Apple to return the automatic adjustment function to this section, in the iOS 14 operating system, it has not done so, and almost certainly will not do in iOS 15 and any newer. As a result, all iPhone and iPad users have long had to come to terms with the fact that everything the Apple Corporation does is final and irreversible. Only in very rare cases does the brand admit its mistake and correct it, but these are isolated extremely rare cases. For example, only at the end of 2019, almost five years after the release of the first MacBook with a “butterfly” keyboard, the company finally recognized the existence of such a problem as sticking keys, and finally radically fixed it.

However, contrary to many people’s opinions, it is still possible to disable automatic brightness control in iOS 13 and iOS 14, but it is much more difficult to do than in previous versions of operating systems. To do this, run the “Settings” application on iPhone or iPad, then go to the “Universal Access” menu. In this section, click on “Display and text size”, then scroll to the bottom and activate or deactivate a function such as “Auto Brightness”. According to Apple, turning off the auto brightness can reduce battery life and degrade the display quality in the long run. Everything the company says really has a place to be, but that’s not surprising.

The higher the brightness of the screen, the more energy the display consumes, so it is important not to set the maximum for no reason, because otherwise it can lead to a very high discharge rate of the battery. As for the deterioration of image quality, this is possible only if the brightness is above average for several hours (more than three) displays the same static still image, and this rule is relevant only for OLED-screens, which are installed in all modern models of the company’s phones, starting with the iPhone X. When you turn off the auto brightness, of course, the ability to adjust the brightness of the screen will be preserved, so you can control it manually, for example through the Control Center,



