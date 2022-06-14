How to Disable AMBER Alerts on your Android phone

Although not recommended, there is a way to disable emergency alerts on Android. America’s Missing: Broadcast Emergency Response (or AMBER) alert is one of the wireless emergency broadcasts that are transmitted to phones, but not everyone wants to receive these alerts, as it can be a trigger for past traumatic experiences. Along with AMBER Alerts, other vital alerts that are sent to users’ phones include weather alerts that warn of severe weather conditions such as floods, tornadoes or hurricanes.

When an emergency alert is received, the user’s phone emits a loud sound similar to an alarm. In some cases, the phone may vibrate to inform the user that he has an emergency. Despite this inconvenience, an emergency alert can be a matter of life and death for recipients.

Google has made it possible to disable AMBER alerts on an Android smartphone, and this is a simple process, despite the fact that Android phones vary from brand to brand. To disable this feature, open the Settings app and go to the Apps and Notifications section. Scroll down and select “Wireless Emergency Alerts”. A page should open with a list of all emergency warnings with a switch in front of them. Turn off the switch before AMBER alerts. This should prevent notifications from appearing in the future. Another way is to simply search for “Wireless Emergency Alerts” in the Settings app. Tap it when it appears in the search results and it should open the emergency alerts menu.

Other alerts can also be disabled

AMBER warnings are not the only warnings that can be disabled in this settings menu. All the user has to do is disable the switch before any alert they want to disable. However, it is important to note that not all alerts can be disabled. For example, presidential alerts that are issued directly by the President of the United States cannot be disabled in the Wireless Emergency Alerts menu. In addition, unlike other alerts sent to users in a specific geographic area, presidential alerts are usually sent throughout the country.

Despite the usefulness of emergency alerts, they are not used in all countries. Thus, even if emergency alerts on the wireless network are enabled on the phone, there is a chance that the user has never received them on his device before. However, these countries may use other means of informing citizens about emergency situations, such as radio or television broadcasts.