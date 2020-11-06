How to develop a MEAN web application?

Description

This developer pattern features code for creating a web application that is pre-configured with the MongoDB, Express.js, AngularJS, Node.js (MEAN) libraries. We use IBM Cloud services to host our application, IBM Cloud Developer Tools CLI to run it and debug it locally, and then provide native commands to run it on Kubernetes or Cloud Foundry.

After completing this pattern, you will understand how to:

Build an application that uses MongoDB, Express.js, AngularJS and Node.js;

Create an application for distributed monitoring and tracking using App Metrics;

Deploy an application using the IBM Cloud Developer Tools CLI or, natively, with Kubernetes or Cloud Foundry.

Flow

1. The user views the AngularJS web application through a browser;

2. With the two components written in Node.js, the AngularJS front-end communicates with the Express back-end through RESTful APIs;

3. The back-end Express application uses the Mongo database to store and retrieve data;

4. Back-end results are reported back to the front-end;

5. Front-end results are rendered in a user-readable format.



