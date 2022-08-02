How to design perfect Enlightenment Plates in Digimon Survive

Ideal Enlightenment plates are digivolution items in Digimon Survive that are used for digimon from champion to final stage. Tamers seeking to improve their digimons by expanding their capabilities and improving their characteristics need to know how to grow these high-level Digivolution items in order to cope with more difficult tasks and opponents during the passage in Digimon Survive.

Digimon Survive Tamers can use Perfect Enlightenment Slabs by opening the in-game pause menu and selecting “Status”. Here they will be provided with a list of their current Digimon list from which they can choose the digital monster they want to Digivolve. Then go to the “Evolution” tab and select the evolution of the digimon that it will turn into. Many digital monsters have multiple Digivolutions from which Handlers can choose, so choosing the right one that has the desired characteristics and abilities is crucial. If a creature goes from Champion to Absolute, it will take a Perfect Slab of Enlightenment to evolve. Keep in mind that Digimon will not be able to degrade after making this change.

Players can farm these Ultimate Digivolution Items in Digimon Survive by talking to Monzaemon or MagnaAngemon during combat. Monzaemon is a Puppet Digimon resembling a yellow teddy bear, and MagnaAngemon is an Angel Digimon that looks like an armored angel with a purple blade. Players can find Monzaemon in free battles in the zone of the Second Island, and Magnaangemon can be found in free battles in the factory zone.

Growing Perfect Enlightenment Slabs in Digimon Survive

Here are the best answers to Getting Perfect Enlightenment Slabs from Monzaemon and MagnaAngemon in Digimon Survive:

The best answers for Monzaemon

Q: You…cherish it…his comrades…? | A: More than anything in the world. Q: Mutual understanding… put an end to it… conflict… | A: That’s not enough. Q: You… want… fight…? | A: I don’t want to fight. Q: Get out… hence… | A: I appreciate the advice! Q: When I step on… flowers… to me… sadly… | A: What a good ‘mon. Q: All… you need… is love… | A: It’s a hard sell. Q: Would you… use violence in Digimon Survive… to protect others…? | A: Try something else.

Best Answers for MagnaAngemon

Q: What do you think is most important for building trust? | A: Trust your partner: The purpose of this battle is to test each other’s strength | A: I’ll come out on top! Q: What kind of person are you? | A: My own type of person. Q: It’s better to take some action than just sit back and worry. | A: We need to move forward. Question: Is there something you want to tell me? Go ahead, don’t be shy. | A: Thank you for your kindness. Q: By the way, why exactly are you here? | A: I was sent here

Using the above answers, Tamers can farm all the perfect enlightenment plates needed for Digivolution in Digimon Survive.